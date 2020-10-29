Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.