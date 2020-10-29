Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mission Produce stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 17,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $204,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Browne bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $146,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306 over the last ninety days.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

