Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, COO Michael A. Browne acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 63,641 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $763,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 753,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

