MonaCoin Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $84.38 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00009798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00027210 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000700 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex, QBTC, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Zaif and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

