Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after acquiring an additional 744,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

