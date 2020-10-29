MoneyGram International (MGI) to Release Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect MoneyGram International to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MoneyGram International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $4.29 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $272.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

