Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Now Covered by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

MNR stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at $138,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

