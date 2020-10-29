Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $42.30 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

