Morgan Stanley Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $111.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.46.

PKG stock opened at $111.93 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $120.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

