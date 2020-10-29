Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

PLTR stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

In other news, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $57,346,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $19,420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

