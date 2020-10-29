Morgan Stanley Raises BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $34.00

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of BJ's Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ's Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.71.

BJ's Restaurants stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. BJ's Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ's Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. BJ's Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 8.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

