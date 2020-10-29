Morgan Stanley Raises WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $36.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded WestRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded WestRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth $924,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in WestRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

