Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MORF. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $44,905.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,939.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $69,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,492 shares of company stock worth $939,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Morphic by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 133.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth about $1,894,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

