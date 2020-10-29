Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $27.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Shares of COOP opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

