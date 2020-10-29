Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MYL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 99.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 523.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

