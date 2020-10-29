Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

