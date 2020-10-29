Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $111,738.72 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $111,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,072 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $130,784.64.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,236 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $75,111.72.

On Friday, September 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 7,200 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $443,232.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $106,584.30.

NTRA opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Natera by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Natera by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,242,000 after purchasing an additional 263,003 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,188,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,248,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Natera by 359.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after buying an additional 711,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

