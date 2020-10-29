National Bank Financial Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$10.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.91.

CVE stock opened at C$4.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.66. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

