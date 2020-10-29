National Bank Financial Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$11.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$6.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

