National Bank Financial Comments on Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (TSE:IVQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE IVQ opened at C$2.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Invesque Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.82. The company has a market cap of $118.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (TSE:IVQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.99). The business had revenue of C$74.53 million during the quarter.

About Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

