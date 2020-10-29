National Bank Financial Weighs in on Chartwell Retirement Residences’ Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$230.65 million for the quarter.

