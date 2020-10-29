Needham & Company LLC Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $538.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $538.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $467.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.65.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $484.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.02. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,705,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,138,000 after acquiring an additional 283,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,368,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.