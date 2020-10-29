Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NOPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.00.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

