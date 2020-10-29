NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Lifted to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to an outperformer rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $14.50 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

NEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.00 and a beta of 0.80.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $10,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $85,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,650 shares of company stock worth $17,052,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.