Neutron Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $79,113.95 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000398 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

