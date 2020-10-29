New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NYCB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

