NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.57.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $65.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,042,300.00. Insiders sold 51,946 shares of company stock worth $14,611,361 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,962,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,311,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

