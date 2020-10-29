Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Noble Energy stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Noble Energy by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

