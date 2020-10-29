Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOMD. UBS Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1,383.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 336,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 434.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

