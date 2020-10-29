nVent Electric (NVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

