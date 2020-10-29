NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $505.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. 140166 raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.64.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.