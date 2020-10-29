Nxt Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Nxt has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $9.32 million and $174,075.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00023184 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00015619 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00008006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002663 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars.

