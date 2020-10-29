O2Micro International (OIIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. O2Micro International has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.00 and a beta of 0.95. O2Micro International has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.44.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

