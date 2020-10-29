Oliver Green Sells 1,100,000 Shares of Brave Bison Group plc (BBSN.L) (LON:BBSN) Stock

Brave Bison Group plc (BBSN.L) (LON:BBSN) insider Oliver Green sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £22,000 ($28,743.14).

Shares of LON BBSN opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Thursday. Brave Bison Group plc has a one year low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.57 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.80.

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, operators, brands, publishers, and advertisers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat.

