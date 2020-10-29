Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on value-driven merchandise assortment, cost-containment efforts and expansion of customer reward program — Ollie’s Army, reinforce its position in the industry. These have been contributing to the company’s upbeat performance. Notably, both sales and earnings continued to increase year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2020, and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company also benefited from consumer spending related with receipt of federal relief funds for the pandemic. The company witnessed solid comps growth throughout the quarter. Management highlighted that comps are currently tracking in the high teens. However, it expects sales growth to continue to slow down through the second half of the year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $112.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

