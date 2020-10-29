Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after buying an additional 97,154 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after buying an additional 93,387 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 78,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 73,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.