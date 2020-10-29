Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 1,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

