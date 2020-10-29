Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Open Lending will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

