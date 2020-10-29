Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Beacon Securities downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 70,541 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

