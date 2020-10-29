Oppenheimer Boosts Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $130.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN opened at $104.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $116.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $1,775,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $504,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,527.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.