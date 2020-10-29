Oppenheimer Raises Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $52.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,998. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.