OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -509.83 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

