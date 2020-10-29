OST Price Tops $0.0084 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. OST has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, OKEx, Upbit and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00086778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00228627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00032554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.01286980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,165,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

