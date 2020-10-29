Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.98.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $11.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at $535,770,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

