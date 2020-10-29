Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $10.85 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $19,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,039,702.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $111,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

