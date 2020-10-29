Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.