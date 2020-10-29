Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $10.85 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

In other Palantir Technologies news, General Counsel Matthew A. Long sold 579,404 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $5,828,804.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,313,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $14,225,835.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $57,346,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

