Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,308,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 167.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 196,175 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,265,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $249.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

