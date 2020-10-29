PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DNB Markets lowered PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Danske lowered PANDORA A /S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PANDY stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. PANDORA A /S/S has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.52 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

