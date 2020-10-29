Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Cut to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske downgraded Pgs Asa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pgs Asa currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PGSVY stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $107.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.41. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

